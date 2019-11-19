× Person shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Tuesday and taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At around 5:30 p.m., police in the Tuscaloosa Street area heard gunfire and began checking out the area.

Officers found a shooting victim in the area of Tuscaloosa Street and Willow Road.

They say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Julien Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the release says.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.