× NC Walmart blacklists customer after negative reviews

SANFORD, N.C. — A Sanford Walmart customer says she is being blacklisted for sharing her honest opinion online of the store, WTVD reports.

Melissa Meeks she was “just being honest” when she wrote several reviews of Walmart’s online grocery service.

She says the service got her orders wrong multiple times.

“It’s strictly about the one problem: you order something on their grocery pickup site and it says it’s available and then you get to your delivery and it’s not,” Meeks said.

Walmart has reportedly tried to fix the situation by giving Meeks gift cards and rebates. She says she still fills out the automated surveys sent out after each order online, though.

“I’m trying to give you feedback to fix the problem so that it makes it a better system for all of us,” Meeks said. “If my orders were completed the way they were supposed to be completed, I fill out positive feedback. That doesn’t happen very often but it does happen.”

When Meeks’ last order was canceled abruptly, she was told by a manager that her account was canceled by the store’s management.

“It isn’t a common occurrence to cancel a customer’s online grocery pickup account, but the store has discretion to do this and is decided on a case-by-case basis. Ms. Meeks has been given gift cards, full order refunds, and free items in an effort to satisfy her,” said Tara Alston, a Walmart spokeswoman.