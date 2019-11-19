× Man punches firefighters after claiming they were not putting out car fire fast enough, fire officials say

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters were trying to put out his burning car when a man allegedly began throwing punches, according to KSDK.

On Friday, Terrence J. Lambert, 24, crashed his car and ended up on a sidewalk at Shreve Avenue and Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis.

The car caught fire, and fire crews responded to quell the flames.

That’s when Lambert reportedly began punching firefighters, claiming that they were not putting out the fire fast enough, according to KSDK.

Police responded and arrested the suspect.

Firefighters at the scene turned down treatment.