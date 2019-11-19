Watch Live: Impeachment hearings continue with VP Pence aide and National Security Council Ukraine expert

Man killed in head-on crash on Greenhorn Road in Wilkes County

Posted 10:25 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, November 19, 2019

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A head-on crash in Wilkes County left a man dead, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 4 p.m. Monday, a 2000 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was headed east on Greenhorn Road as a 2005 Tahoe drove west on the same road.

Troopers say the S-10 drove left over the center line and hit the Tahoe head on.

The S-10 ran off the left side of the road, overturned and caught fire.

Alvin Dale Johnson, 62, of Ronda, who was driving the S-10, was killed. There were no other passengers.

The driver and the passenger in the Tahoe were both injured but not critically.

Troopers continue to investigate.

