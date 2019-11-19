× Lewisville man indicted on multiple child sex offense charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Lewisville man was indicted Monday on multiple child sex offense charges, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Sept. 1, 2018, officers got a report that an 8-year-old told their parents that David Walter Edge, 39, of Lewisville, had sexually assaulted them on Aug. 31, 2018.

Edge was working as the director of the Miller Park Recreation Center.

The child’s parents took them to a local hospital to be examined.

The City of Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department was immediately made aware of the investigation involving Edge.

On July 27, Edge was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sex offense with a child adult offender.

He was given a $200,000 secured bond.

On Monday, Edge was formally indicted for the previous charges and an additional charge of sexual offense with a child.

No additional bond was set for the additional charge.

He has a court date set for Dec. 19.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800