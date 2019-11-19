× Jared Rolfes will not return as Page High School football coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jared Rolfes will not be back for a fourth season as Page High School’s head football coach, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Page athletics director Matt Harder said in a text Monday night that the high school’s administration thanked “Coach Rolfes and his staff for everything they have done for our football program.” Rolfes confirmed he will not be retained but declined to discuss the circumstances of his departure. Harder and Page Principal Erik Naglee did not respond to requests for further comment.

In Rolfes’ three seasons at Page, the Pirates went 20-17 overall and 1-3 in the NCHSAA playoffs, including a season-ending 27-15 defeat at Mooresville on Friday night in the first round in Class 4-A West. But their record was worse each year, going from 11-2 in 2017 to 6-6 in 2018 and 3-9 this year.

Before taking the Page job, Rolfes went 23-14 at Northwest Guilford, where his teams also were 1-3 in postseason play. Rolfes came to Guilford County as offensive coordinator at Northern Guilford for the 2013 season after five years as head coach at Celina (Ohio) HS.

“I’ve had a great experience at Page,” Rolfes said Monday. “I’ve met so many quality families and kids. We had a lot of success when I was there.”