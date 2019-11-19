× ‘Halfway towards a live nativity’: Donkey, camel and cow found hoofing it in Kansas, police say

GODDARD, Kan. — No, this isn’t a Homeward Bound sequel.

On Sunday, a donkey, a camel and a cow were spotted hoofing it through Goddard, Kansas, prompting police to begin a search for their owner.

“Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard?” police said in a Facebook post. “If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season.”

Police asked anyone who might have answers to call 911, but the search didn’t take long.

Within an hour, police updated the Facebook post announcing an owner was found.