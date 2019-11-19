Watch Live: Impeachment hearings continue with VP Pence aide and National Security Council Ukraine expert

Five Below to begin selling products costing more than $5, yogurt sales on the decline and more

Posted 7:43 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, November 19, 2019
Data pix.

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Five Below which plans to break its one rule, yogurt sales which are on the decline and cannabis companies that are rolling out layoffs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.