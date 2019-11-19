Elderly woman killed in Jamestown identified, daughter arrested for murder, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- The elderly woman found dead in Jamestown Saturday morning has been identified and her daughter has been arrested for first-degree murder, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Jean Ruth Oxley, 85, was found dead from injuries that deputies say show she was the victim of a homicide.

She was found after deputies and Guilford County EMS responded to reports saying her daughter, Tina Lenore Heal, 58, was suicidal at a home in the 400 block of Tangle Drive in Jamestown.

Heal had attempted suicide and was given medical attention after officials arrived, the release says.

Officials then went to a home in the 100 block of Bellwood Court and performed the welfare check where they found Oxley dead.

Heal was released from the hospital Monday and was arrested for first-degree murder.

She is currently in the Greensboro jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.