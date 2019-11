× Crash on US 421 shuts down all lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on U.S. 421 shut down the highway near Hastings Hill Road Bridge in Winston-Salem, according to police.

While the crash happened in the southbound lanes, officers say all lanes of the highway are closed.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to the Linville Road exit.

Police say minor injuries were reported.

The highway may remain closed “for an extended period of time,” according to police.