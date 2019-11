Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro is always coming up with new ways to attract and keep people in the Gate City.

Tuesday night, the city hosted the first of two Vision 2030 workshops.

The city says it wants to stand out not just on the state level but on the international level as well.

The second meeting will happen Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Triad Stage lobby which is on South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.