× Beauty store clerk shoots, kills masked suspect during attempted armed robbery

AKRON, Ohio — A pair of masked men tried to rob a beauty shop but were met with gunfire, according to WJW.

Friday evening, officers responded to Royal Beauty Supply Store on the 900 block of South Arlington Street in Akron, Ohio.

Police say two masked men, armed with guns, came into the store to rob it.

Two employees were working at the time, and a 26-year-old clerk drew his gun and fired. The shot killed one of the suspects, according to WJW.

Officers say the second attempted robber ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip.