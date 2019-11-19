2 taken to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem; 1 victim has life-threatening injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Peachtree Street.

Shortly after arriving, officers were called to the Interstate 40 Hanes Mall Boulevard exit ramp.

Arriving officers found a car on the side of the road with two male victims inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and one victim has life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the shots fired call on Peachtree Street is related to the victims found on the Hanes Mall Boulevard exit ramp.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

