WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Greensboro Coliseum

Posted 12:08 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, November 18, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wrestling fans, it’s time to get ready for some excitement because WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum in January!

The show will premiere on Fox and be broadcast to the world live on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 7:45 p.m.

Friday Night SmackDown roster

Daniel Bryan will battle Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

“The Big Dog” Roman Reigns is set to take on King Corbin.

Plus, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Braun Strowman, “The Boss” Sasha Banks, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and many more will battle it out for audiences.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Reserved tickets start at $15. Additional fees may apply.

Google Map for coordinates 36.058682 by -79.826131.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.