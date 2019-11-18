× WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wrestling fans, it’s time to get ready for some excitement because WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum in January!

The show will premiere on Fox and be broadcast to the world live on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 7:45 p.m.

Daniel Bryan will battle Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

“The Big Dog” Roman Reigns is set to take on King Corbin.

Plus, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Braun Strowman, “The Boss” Sasha Banks, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and many more will battle it out for audiences.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Reserved tickets start at $15. Additional fees may apply.