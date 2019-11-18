Two families in Winston-Salem without home after weekend fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- People leaving food cooking on the stove and either forgetting it or leaving home while it cooks is one of the biggest reasons fires start.

That mistake cost two families their home over the weekend in Winston-Salem.

“I couldn’t imagine just losing everything in a matter of seconds,” said Rosie Verdell, the tenants’ property manager.

Most of the ceiling and roof of a home on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem now ash after a Sunday night fire.

Four adults and five children ranging in age from two to twelve lived in the home.

“It really hurts my heart, you know, to see what these families have to experience,” Verdell said.

She is now trying to help the tenants recover.

“I just want to be of help and reach out to the communities so we can help these families along the way,” Verdell said.

The good news is that no one was hurt.

Firefighters tell FOX8 the heat from the flames that took over the home got so intense the siding was peeled off next door.

If you would like to donate, Verdell can be reached at (336) 422-5603 or at rosieverdell30@gmail.com.