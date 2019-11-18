× Suspect wanted after hitting person with his car at Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are trying to find the culprit after a hit-and-run at a Greensboro gas station.

At about 2:19 am. Saturday, police responded to the Shell Gas Station at 2514 W. Gate City Boulevard.

Officers believe a man hit a person with his car before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a red Honda Civic with a flat, black hood, as well as an Instagram logo and “K24” on the rear glass.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 20 to 25 years old, standing somewhere between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot. He has a slim build and dark hair with no facial hair. He was wearing dark jeans, a black North Face jacket, white sneakers and a chain with a big medallion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.