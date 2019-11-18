New app helps non-verbal adults in the Triad communicate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A new app is helping non-verbal adults in the Triad communicate.

It debuted earlier this month at After Gateway in Greensboro.

The new app helps people with limited motor and cognitive skills communicate.

A teacher asks a question and the app gives the user a few options to answer by pushing buttons.

The goal of developing this app was to create an inexpensive version of similar ones that cost hundreds of dollars.

"Talking to After Gateway, it always gave us this sense of there's something bigger here," said Chas Frick, an application engineer. "It's more than just a project we're doing for work. It's something the community will actually use. so being a part of that and knowing they will ultimately end up using it, it really makes you feel good about the project and it really gives you motivation to keep going."