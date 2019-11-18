NC officials ask students, teachers, others to send cards to our troops who won’t be home for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month and officials want to give students and other North Carolinians the opportunity to show their appreciation for our servicemen and servicewomen with a holiday card drive.

“We celebrate and honor all of the servicemen and servicewomen who will be spending the upcoming holidays away from home and their families. They protect and serve our country, but they will miss many of the things that make the holidays special,” said Superintendent Mark Johnson. “These thoughtful and kind messages mean so much to our heroes.”

Johnson is asking students, teachers and others to write holiday notes to those men and women who will not be home this year.

“Everyone can participate. Whether you make this a family project or a card drive at school, church or with a civic organization, we are calling on North Carolinians to encourage children and adults to send greetings and well wishes,” Johnson said. “Let’s make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country.”

A copy of streamlined instructions to get holiday cards to members of our armed forces who will be away from home this holiday season can be found at www.ncsuperintendent.com/holidaycards.

The deadline to send the cards and letters for delivery over the holidays is Friday, Nov. 15.

Holiday cards can be sent in a box or envelope via USPS, FedEx or UPS to:

Letters to Troops

514 Daniels Street #342

Raleigh, NC 27605

Cards may also be hand delivered to:

Department of Public Instruction

301 N. Wilmington Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

NC DPI will arrange to have the cards sent to the Pentagon to be distributed to troops over the holiday season.