Man arrested in Randolph County after chase with deputies, served warrant for assault on female, facing drug charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Randolph County after a chase with deputies, was served an outstanding warrant for assault on a female and is facing numerous drug charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

After the arrest, John Robert Ferrell, 31, was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and served his outstanding warrant for assault on a female and communicating threats and his order for arrest for felony probation violation.

Deputies responded to a report of a person trespassing at a home on Tall Pine Street.

Deputies say Ferrell ran into the woods when they found him the back yard of the home.

They then chased him and took him into custody, the release says.

When deputies searched him, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

He is facing the following charges:

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Misdemeanor resisting public officer

Misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass

He received a $150,000 secured bond and no bond for the domestic charges.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.