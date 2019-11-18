× Last of 4 suspects arrested after attempted armed robbery, firefight in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — All four suspects have been arrested after an attempted armed robbery and firefight in Eden, according to Eden police.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to The Vault gaming business at 203 E. Meadow Rd. after being told about an armed robbery.

Officers say the suspects entered The Vault with guns.

One of the suspects and an employee fired at each other, and the suspect was hit, police say.

The suspects reportedly ran from the business and fled to the Martinsville area in Virginia.

Darehyon Monte Rucker, 18, of Martinsville and Yalieq Desmond-Zire Brown, 20, of Martinsville, were both found by the time police sent out a release on Sunday.

Jordan Christopher Turner, 20, of Martinsville, turned himself in to Martinsville police on Sunday.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s law enforcement division took the final suspect — James Davonte Flood, 19, of Martinsville — into custody that same day.

The four suspects have all been charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.