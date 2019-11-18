Hidden Valley releasing ranch filled Christmas stocking

Posted 2:25 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, November 18, 2019
Data pix.

Santa might favor milk and cookies, but ranch dressing lovers now have a holiday treat of their own.

Hidden Valley is releasing ranch-filled Christmas stockings.

But don't worry. It's not fabric.

The food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley original ranch dressing.

It comes with a pour spout at the stocking toe and a silver mantle holder for those who want to proudly display it.

You can pre-order now for $35.

Check out Hidden Valley's website for more holiday gift ideas for ranch fans.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.