Guilford County Schools aware of possible bus driver walkout next week

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County bus drivers say there may be a walkout next week.

For months, FOX8 reported on the driver shortage, driver pay complaints and the fact that they have to double up on routes to make sure students get picked up and to school on time.

On Monday evening, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr sent FOX8 the following statement:

“We are aware of the possibility that some school bus drivers could stay home from work early next week. We agree that their pay is too low, as is the pay of all of our support staff. However, to potentially strand thousands of students at home or in the cold at bus stops would be a major breach of trust.”