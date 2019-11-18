‘Do not approach this suspect!’: Man wanted after alleged murder in Iredell County

Posted 9:27 am, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, November 18, 2019

Pierson Worth Colbert

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A murder suspect is wanted after allegedly killing someone Monday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Pierson Worth Colbert, 23, is described as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall.

“Do not approach this suspect,” the sheriff’s office warns.

Deputies identified him as a suspect after a homicide in northern Iredell County on Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen driving a light-colored, older model Nissan Sentra in northern Iredell County.

He may be driving a dark green 1996 GMC Sonoma truck with plates PCB-2545. The truck has a toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3100 or call 911.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.