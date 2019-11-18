× ‘Do not approach this suspect!’: Man wanted after alleged murder in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A murder suspect is wanted after allegedly killing someone Monday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Pierson Worth Colbert, 23, is described as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall.

“Do not approach this suspect,” the sheriff’s office warns.

Deputies identified him as a suspect after a homicide in northern Iredell County on Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen driving a light-colored, older model Nissan Sentra in northern Iredell County.

He may be driving a dark green 1996 GMC Sonoma truck with plates PCB-2545. The truck has a toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3100 or call 911.