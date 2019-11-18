Crash leaves SUV dangling over bridge in Stokes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A crash in Stokes County Monday left an SUV dangling over the bridge and closed the left lane of US 52 South.

The crash happened around 11:18 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A Jeep Cherokee was reportedly driving left of center on the last bridge before the King exit.

A black truck tried to avoid a head-on collision.

The Cherokee and truck then sideswiped each other.

The Cherokee hit the right bridge guardrail and then swerved over to the left side through the guardrail.

Transportation officials say the road has reopened on Meadowbrook Drive on the bridge and the left lane of US 52 South has reopened.

Stokes and Surry County officials advised drivers to avoid driving under the bridge since they could be injured by falling debris.