× Chicago fugitive wanted for attempted murder,strangulation arrested in Alleghany County, deputies say

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Alleghany County deputies arrested a fugitive who was wanted in Chicago for attempted murder, according to an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Jheisson A. Galacia-Vasque was wanted for attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated domestic battery strangulation.

He is in the Alleghany County Detention Center without bond, pending a hearing and extradition back to Chicago.

The United States Marshals Service reached out on Nov. 8 to Alleghany County Deputy Sergeant Cody Chamberlain.

Chamberlain started investigating and watching several locations that Galacia-Vasque could be.

On Friday, officials narrowed their search to an apartment at 123 S. Main St. in Sparta also known as Blue Ridge apartments.

Deputies arrested Galacia-Vasque in the apartment, the release says.

This incident “reminds us that crime and persons involved in crime all around the country can and do make their way to Alleghany County, we never know who may show up in our neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Bryan Maines.