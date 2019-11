× 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart; suspected shooter dead, officials say

DUNCAN, Okla. — Three people were killed Monday in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot in Duncan, Oklahoma, highway patrol officials say, KOKH reports.

The shooter is dead, according to KSWO.

Two men and one woman are dead inside vehicles in the Walmart parking lot, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says.

BRKNG Duncan PD Chief Danny Ford 2 men 1 woman dead inside vehicles in Wal Mart parking lot — James Warner (@NewsGuy_James) November 18, 2019

First responders were dispatched to the Walmart after getting a shots fired report.

Update: Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have confirmed that three people were killed.https://t.co/osfzGLGhB4 — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) November 18, 2019