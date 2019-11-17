Young woman with incurable cancer raises thousands to buy therapy dog for hospital where she was treated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- After being diagnosed with cancer last November, Kylie Schwartz has been giving back to her community, KMGH reports.

"The community has meant everything for us," Schwartz said.

Schwartz, 23, previously had a rare pediatric cancer that required months of treatment, chemotherapy and radiation.

Luckily, it went away only to come back worse.

"Nov. 13 was my actual diagnosis of stage four Alveolar Myer Sarcoma," Schwartz said. "I do have a new tumor...they have deemed me incurable at this point."

"My doctor looked at me and said 'what do you want to do?' And I said 'travel and give back,'" Schwartz said.

She designed a shirt and put it up for sale to raise money that turned into more than $4,000.

"I was astonished we raised that much in fifteen days," Schwartz said.

Then her neighborhood decided to get involved by collecting money and hosting fundraisers.

"These are not things for Kylie. These are things to make Kylie's dreams for others come true," her mother said.

Money from the shirts and the community efforts will go towards buying a therapy dog for patients where she received her treatment at the Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital

"I think it just calms you and makes you feel at home. And you pet him and love on him or her. I would love that. I think it's an awesome idea," Schwartz said.

"It is a little harder to think that I won't get to experience all that. But it's not about me, so it's OK," Schwartz said.

"It's a legacy that will hopefully live on for a long time," her mother said.