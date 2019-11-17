Two university professors arrested, accused of making meth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arkadelphia, Ark. -- Police arrest two Henderson State University professors who are accused of cooking methamphetamine, KATV reports.

Students can't help but draw similarities between Breaking Bad's Walter White and HSU's Bateman and Rowland.

"It was crazy. Everybody made it into Breaking Bad, the TV show," said Carolina Rice and Madison Edwards, two freshmen at the university.

The university says both professors were placed on administrative leave in October just three days after the Reynolds Science Center closed on a report of an "undetermined chemical odor."

"It always smelled weird but I thought it was just the chemicals in there," Rice and Edwards said.

According to the university, tests found benzyl chloride in the labs: a compound that is also used to synthesize amphetamines.

After the university called in an environmental service company to clean the building, Reynolds Center was back open for business on Oct. 29.

Rice and Edwards commend the university for keeping the investigation under wraps.

They say administration spared students from panic.

Bateman and Rowland face charges for the manufacture of methamphetamine and the use of drug paraphernalia.