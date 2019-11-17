× Sleeping in a cold room is best for your health, studies say

If you like to sleep in a cold room, science says you may have the right idea.

The temperature we keep our bedrooms at night can impact the quality of our sleep, according to an article written by Dr. Christopher Winter, medical director at Charlottesville Neurology & Sleep Medicine, and published by HuffPost.

Looking at the available research, Winter says most studies agree that a temperature between 60 and 67 degrees is best for sleeping

Temperatures above 75 degrees and below 54 degrees can lead to disruptive sleep.

But why does it matter what temperature you sleep in?

Over a 24-hour period, our bodies naturally warm up and cool down, Winter says.

We’re usually hottest in the late afternoon and coolest around 5 a.m. just a few hours before we wake up.

Since sleep normally starts when our bodies begin to cool off, a colder room can help us fall asleep more easily.

A colder room can also lead to more restful sleep.