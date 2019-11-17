× Police arrest 2, looking for 2 more after suspect shot during armed robbery at Eden gaming business

EDEN, N.C. — Police arrested two suspects and are looking for two more after one was shot in Eden Saturday during an armed robbery, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Vault gaming business at 203 E. Meadow Rd. after being told about an armed robbery.

Officers learned the suspects entered the Vault with guns.

One of the suspects and the employee fired at each other, and the suspect was hit, the release says.

The suspects then ran from the business and fled to the Martinsville, Virginia area.

Police identified the following suspects:

Darehyon Monte Rucker, 18, of Martinsville

Yalieq Desmond-Zire Brown, 20, of Martinsville

James Davonte Flood, 19, of Martinsville

Jordan Christopher Turner, 20, of Martinsville

They have reportedly all been charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Rucker and Brown were arrested and are being held under no bond.

Flood and Turner have not been arrested.

Anyone having information concerning the identity and location of the suspects in the attempted armed robbery of The Vault is asked to call Det. Brandon Buckner at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 (24hr) or 336-623-9240 (Office).