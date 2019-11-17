× Person shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 10:50 p.m., police responded to an aggravated assault and a report of shots fired on the 1800 block of McKnight Mill Road.

Officers say a victim was found who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000