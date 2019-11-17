Noah Chambers benefit ride raises thousands for family

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Dozens of community members gathering for a benefit ride to honor a boy gone too soon.

The benefit ride was held in memory of Noah Chambers Saturday in Gibsonville.

More than $3,200 in proceeds from the benefit ride and auction will be given to his family to cover funeral expenses and medical bills.

An SUV hit Noah as he was leaving a trunk-or-treat event outside Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.

“I never thought this would happen to me,” said Brooke Dupree, Noah's mother.

Dupree said Noah wanted to be a doctor when he grew up because he loved to help people. She had no idea he would be helping people by sharing his organs.

Noah’s father, Robert Chambers, says knowing seven kids will be getting organs is helping him find a purpose behind the pain.

“This pain as a father is the worst pain that I have experienced in my life,” Robert said. “Knowing my little boy saved some other child, that helps me push forward knowing Noah is helping people… that is what he was meant for that is what his purpose was.”

A family’s young son was able to get life-saving transplant surgery after an organ donation following the death of Noah, WSET reports.

9-year-old Trystan Epps suffers from kidney and liver disease as well as high blood pressure and seizures.

He needed a new liver and kidney and was on the transplant list for 93 days before getting the call, which came on Monday.

The family rushed to UVA for the surgery, which happened on Tuesday.

“It was like a rush of emotions,” said Jennifer Epps, Trystan’s mother. “It was a great thing but also it’s very hard in regards to the family who lost a member of their family and that’s kinda what we had to deal with.”

After a 17-hour surgery, doctors removed Trystan’s liver and kidney and replaced them with the transplant organs.

His mother said the surgery was a success, Trystan is doing well and he is recovering with his family at UVA.

They’re thankful to the community for all of the prayers and support.

Trystan will be recovering in the hospital for about seven weeks.