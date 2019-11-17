Man dies in Winston-Salem crash after being thrown off dirt bike, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after he crashed and was thrown off a dirt bike in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
Christopher Austin Lackey, 20, of Winston-Salem, was found dead next to his a Kawasaki dirt bike in the front yard of 2251 Briar Glen Road around 6:52 a.m.
Lackey was going west on Briar Glen Road when he hit a light pole around a curve and was thrown from the dirt bike.
He was not wearing a helmet.
The 2200 block of Briar Glen Road was closed for about 3 and a half hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
36.037996 -80.295321