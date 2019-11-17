× Man arrested after trying to break into Burlington home with ax, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested Sunday in Burlington after trying to break into a home with an ax, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 701 Edinburgh Ct. when they were told someone was trying to break into the home.

William Lawrence Cowan, 29, of Burlington was reportedly trying to break into the home through the backdoor with an ax that belonged to the homeowners.

The homeowner got a shotgun and pointed it at Cowan as he was still trying to break in, the release says.

Cowan then immediately ran away and left the ax behind.

He was arrested around two blocks over at Warwick Ct. and Woodland Avenue.

The homeowners then positively identified him as the man trying to break in.

Cowan was charged with break or enter a building with the intent to commit felony/larceny.

He is under a $5,000 bond in the Alamance County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.