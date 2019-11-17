Infant left covered in bruises at unlicensed day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. -- An infant girl had bruises and scrapes on her body after coming home from a New Jersey day care, WCBS reports.

Anari Ormond, the mother of 6-month-old Zuri Ormond, says she got a message Tuesday from the owner of J & A Nursery.

Ormond says the message told her that Zuri was left unattended around a 2-year-old who bit her in the stomach.

When she got to the day care, she saw a different story.

"Went upstairs to get Neosporin, and on her way down the stairs, she fell with Zuri...she was badly bruised," Ormond said.

Ormond says she was paying $800 a month for child care.

"I pay that much because I trusted them," Ormond said.

She now wants the day care to shut down.

"I definitely think that there should not be other children in her care at this point."

She says the state and Newark have no record of the business and right now, eight children go there daily.