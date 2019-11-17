Flooding caused by storm closes NC 12 in Outer Banks, officials say

North Carolina Highway 12 will be reopened when transportation officials determine it is safe, according to a statement from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, the NCDOT closed N.C. 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe, WRAL reports.

Heavy rain and fierce wind created dangerous conditions for travelers on the coast.

The storm also caused ferry routes to be suspended Saturday morning, and the suspension carries into Sunday.

NCDOT officials were working Sunday morning after the road was flooded and experienced sand overwash the previous night.

“Conditions remain poor and additional overwash is expected at high tide later this morning and tonight,” a statement read.

Officials said the level of visibility on the highway is low because of the sand accumulated on the road.

The storm brought winds of up to 45 mph to the coast.