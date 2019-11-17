Five Below starts selling products costing more than $5

Five Below, the store based around selling items for $5 and under, is going through a major change.

For the first time in 17 years, the company will sell items that cost more than $5, according to a statement. 

Tech products and specific toys and games will now cost over $5.

The tech products will be labeled "Ten Below Tech" and the toys and games will be in a section called "Ten Below Gift Shop."

"Once you’ve had a look, we hope you’ll agree that these high-value gifts are priced as low as only Five Below can," the company said.

The store is reportedly keeping the name the same, despite the price increases.

