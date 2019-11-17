× Cincinnati Zoo mourning loss of beloved giraffe

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is mourning the loss of Kimba, a 12-year-old giraffe, who died Sunday after a procedure to fix his hooves, the zoo announced, WLWT reports.

Even though the procedure was a success, the zoo says there were complications that led to Kimba’s death.

The Zoo Volunteer Observer team saw Kimba fall to the ground around 1 a.m. when they were monitoring the giraffe barn, officials say.

“The giraffe team is devastated. He had been dealing with pain related to chronic lameness since last summer, and we were looking forward to him feeling better after he had a successful procedure last week to fix his hooves,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals.

Kimba sired six calves with a seventh reportedly on the way.

He came to the Cincinnati Zoo in 2008.