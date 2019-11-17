Carolina Panthers fall to the Atlanta Falcons; now 5-5 on the season

CHARLOTTE N.C. –The Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 29-3 Sunday at Bank of America stadium.

The Panthers are now 5-5 on the season

The next game is against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:00 p.m.

#PANTHERSFANS Great day to have some great fun! pic.twitter.com/FovmQBUlXf — Cindy Farmer (@FOX8CindyFarmer) November 17, 2019

Cam Newton is still reportedly on injured reserve.

Newton hasn’t played since he aggravated his Lisfranc injury when the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2.

Two foot specialists said that Newton should continue his healing program prescribed by Panthers medical staff and “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”