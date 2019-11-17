2 women shot in Winston-Salem when someone fired into house while 4 kids were home, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two women were shot in a Winston-Salem house Sunday morning while 4 kids were home, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened when someone fired into the house around 3:30 a.m. at 891 W. 12th St.

The two women shot were both taken to the hospital.

They are reportedly being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 4 kids in the home were not hurt, police say.

No suspect information is available at this time.

