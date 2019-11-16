Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools celebrate students during School Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system featured all of its K-12 schools Saturday during its School Showcase, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

The School Showcase was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building at 410 Deacon Blvd.

“We’re really excited for the opportunity to showcase or highlight all the good work at each of our schools,” said Sam Mills, interim instructional superintendent for instructional services for WS/FCS.

Mills said that the goal is for each school to showcase what sets them apart.

“We want parents to have all that information at the ready when they make their school selection for their children,” Mills said.

The school system will start accepting applications for magnet schools Dec. 15 then for in-zone choice schools Jan. 27