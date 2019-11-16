× Victim killed in Jamestown; deputies investigating as homicide

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A female victim was found dead in Jamestown Saturday morning and Guilford County deputies are investigating the death as a homicide, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Saturday, around 1:30 a.m., deputies and Guilford County EMS responded to a report of a person who they were told was suicidal at a home in the 400 block of Tangle Drive in Jamestown.

The person was given medical attention after officials arrived.

During the initial investigation, a welfare check was requested for another family member who lived nearby.

Officials went to a home in the 100 block of Bellwood Court and performed the welfare check.

A female victim was found dead from obvious traumatic injuries that the release says show she was the victim of a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.