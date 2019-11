× Person hit by car in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit by a car in Greensboro Saturday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

Officers were called at around 4:41 p.m. to 3016 Randleman Road when the person was reportedly hit.

EMS is on the scene treating the person.

The injuries are non-life threatening, police say.

This is a developing story.