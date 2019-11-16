Paralyzed dog finds new way to get around thanks to wheelchair donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUSAU, Wis. -- A dog surrendered to a humane society in Wisconsin is showing absolute resilience with her new way to get around, WSAW reports.

Kira is a 6-month-old German Shepherd mix, but she's no ordinary pup.

"Both of her back legs were paralyzed," said Lisa Leitermann with the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Kira's injuries were caused by her previous owner, who's been referred for animal mistreatment charges.

"Having a paralyzed dog in a shelter setting is not ideal," Leitermann said.

Once her story was shared on facebook, it got the attention of Melissa Maluegge.

"Right away, I knew I had to help her," Melissa said.

Melissa and her husband Shane recently lost their dog, Riley, who at 10 years old started losing his ability to walk.

So Melissa's mom bought Riley a wheelchair.

"I was able to get him walking again on his own completely and he had a few good months like that and we lost him in July," Melissa said.

But she turned her grief into giving back by donating Riley's wheelchair to Kira.

"It just made my heart so happy that I could help another dog that needed the help," Melissa said.

"It was emotional for all of us and Riley's memory could live on and give Kira the freedom that was selfishly taken away from her," Leitermann said.

Kira isn't letting her situation become any sort of setback. In fact, she's getting pretty used to her new set of wheels.

"She totally gets the hang of it now," Leitermann said. "They're so resilient, and it makes it all worth it. You can see that she hasn't given up."

"Her story just tug on my heart so much. I don't know. It's like it was meant to be," Melissa said.