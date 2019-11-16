Man dies in Greensboro crash after being thrown from car, police say

FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard

Posted 11:26 am, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24AM, November 16, 2019

Wreck (stock image - Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man died in a fatal crash Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Achilles Madden, 22, of Greensboro, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord on US 29 and ran off the road to the right.

He over-corrected and hit the center medial guard rail.

The car then rolled and Machen was thrown out, the release says.

After the car landed on its roof, Machen was taken to Cone Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

