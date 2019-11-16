× ‘Joker’ becomes first R-rated movie to make $1 billion

It’s official: “Joker” is the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Brothers, the company that produced the movie, says it will pass the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales through Friday.

“Joker” is directed by Todd Phillips, who was previously most well-known for directing “The Hangover” trilogy, and stars Joaquin Phoenix, who gives a characteristically unhinged title performance.

Released just a month and a half ago on Oct. 4, the film has grossed $999.1 million worldwide and is expected to pass $1 billion when the updated box-office results come in this weekend.

Audiences have seen 11 big-screen adventures starring “Batman,” but “Joker” marks the first time the Dark Knight’s archnemesis has been given the spotlight, even if three other actors have played the role in the past.

Other DC movies have passed the billion mark: most recently “Aquaman” at $1.15 billion and most notably “The Dark Knight” at $1.005 billion.

But what makes “Joker” stand out is the content in the film.

The well-deserved R rating didn’t deter moviegoers, and in a post-“Deadpool” and “Logan” world, more graphic and standalone comic book adaptations have now carved out a small but highly-profitable niche for themselves.

