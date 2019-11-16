Guilford County firefighters, paramedics holding food drive

Guilford County firefighters and paramedics are holding food drives tomorrow and next weekend.

They are accepting non-perishable food items.

Around 30-40 people donated Saturday.

If you want to donate tomorrow, you can go to the Palladium Walmart at 4102 Precision Way, High Point, NC 27265 and the Food Lion in Whitsett on 6307 Burlington Road.

Officials will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re not sure what to bring, click here for a list.

If you want to donate next weekend, you can go to any of these addresses: