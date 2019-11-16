FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard

Company paying $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

Posted 2:53 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48PM, November 16, 2019

Christmas ornaments (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re ready to put on your best pair of fuzzy socks, crank up the fire and binge-watch Christmas movies, a company is ready to pay you to do it.

The company wants to pay someone $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

All you have to do is post to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook every time you turn a Hallmark movie on, include the hashtag #CountdowntoChristmas and #HallmarkDreamJob in each post and finish the job by Christmas day.

To qualify for this Christmas dream job, there are few requirements:

  • You must be over 18-years-old and be a U.S. resident.
  • You know how to work Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The company is looking for someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.

As if a prize of $1,000 wasn’t enough, the company says it will also hook the winner up with their very own Hallmark binge-watching package that includes:

  • Streaming service subscription
  • Packet of hot cocoa
  • Box of Christmas cookies
  • String of fairy lights
  • Mini Christmas tree
  • More Hallmark swag than you could ever need

To apply for the position, click here. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.