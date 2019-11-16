× Company paying $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

If you’re ready to put on your best pair of fuzzy socks, crank up the fire and binge-watch Christmas movies, a company is ready to pay you to do it.

The company wants to pay someone $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

All you have to do is post to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook every time you turn a Hallmark movie on, include the hashtag #CountdowntoChristmas and #HallmarkDreamJob in each post and finish the job by Christmas day.

To qualify for this Christmas dream job, there are few requirements:

You must be over 18-years-old and be a U.S. resident.

You know how to work Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The company is looking for someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.

As if a prize of $1,000 wasn’t enough, the company says it will also hook the winner up with their very own Hallmark binge-watching package that includes:

Streaming service subscription

Packet of hot cocoa

Box of Christmas cookies

String of fairy lights

Mini Christmas tree

More Hallmark swag than you could ever need

To apply for the position, click here.