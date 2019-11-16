Company paying $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days
If you’re ready to put on your best pair of fuzzy socks, crank up the fire and binge-watch Christmas movies, a company is ready to pay you to do it.
The company wants to pay someone $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.
All you have to do is post to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook every time you turn a Hallmark movie on, include the hashtag #CountdowntoChristmas and #HallmarkDreamJob in each post and finish the job by Christmas day.
To qualify for this Christmas dream job, there are few requirements:
- You must be over 18-years-old and be a U.S. resident.
- You know how to work Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The company is looking for someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.
As if a prize of $1,000 wasn’t enough, the company says it will also hook the winner up with their very own Hallmark binge-watching package that includes:
- Streaming service subscription
- Packet of hot cocoa
- Box of Christmas cookies
- String of fairy lights
- Mini Christmas tree
- More Hallmark swag than you could ever need
To apply for the position, click here.