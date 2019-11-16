Community members gather in Winston-Salem for walk to raise money for diabetes research

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Community members in Winston-Salem gathered together Saturday to join the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in raising money to improve the lives of people living with diabetes.

The goal of the Winston-Salem One Walk was to raise over $325,000 for research to find cures for Type 1 Diabetes.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to noon at BB&T Field on 499 Deacon Blvd.

FOX8’s Chad Tucker, Kate Garner, Natalie Wilson and Aleksandra Bush were at the Walk to show their support.

Walk Chair John Boisture, CFO of Flow Automotive Companies and father of a 4-year-old daughter who has Type 1 Diabetes, lead more than 1,200 people in the Winston-Salem Walk.

“The beauty of this campaign is that it’s very inclusive,” said Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh, Executive Director of JDRF’s Piedmont-Triad Chapter. “It allows us to honor not only 1.25 million Americans who live with Type 1 Diabetes every day but also their family members, friends and others who are doing all they can to support the vision of a world without this disease.”

The Walk was part of the JDRF’s Piedmont-Triad Chapter's ongoing celebration of National Diabetes Awareness Month through November.

Two weeks ago, they also held a Walk in Greensboro.