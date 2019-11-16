Business, multiple locations in Winston-Salem vandalized with celebrity-themed graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A business and multiple locations in Winston-Salem were vandalized Friday.

Someone spray-painted a message on the WestEnd Cafe near the corner of Fourth Street and Brookstown Avenue.

The graffiti partially reads “Blue Ivy is a boy..." and includes a graphic following sentence.

Blue Ivy is the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

It is unclear why whoever spray-painted the WestEnd Cafe mentioned her.

Several blocks down on Fourth Street, graffiti was painted on canvas and a street blockade as well.

Then closer to Trade Street, more graffiti was painted on a fence.

No video surveillance was available.